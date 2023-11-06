Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Heavy police presence seen on Clifton Avenue in Springfield

A heavy police presence was seen on Clifton Avenue in Springfield Sunday night.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A heavy police presence was seen on Clifton Avenue in Springfield Sunday night.

When our crew arrived on-scene around 11:30 p.m., several police cars could be seen blocking off a portion of the road.

Details about what occurred are still limited at this time, but we have reached out to Springfield Police and are working to learn more.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police conduct investigation at Springfield gas station
City officals react to shooting of juvenile at Springfield gas station
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Blandford
Hunter reportedly shot with bow and arrow in Blandford woods
Aileen’s Latin Kitchen marks grand opening on Cottage Street in Springfield
Aileen’s Latin Kitchen marks grand opening on Cottage Street in Springfield
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

GA1105
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 5
Crews battle shed fire on East Allen Ridge Road in Springfield
Crews battle shed fire on East Allen Ridge Road in Springfield
1 person injured, 5 displaced following Springfield house fire
1 person injured, 5 displaced following Springfield house fire
Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Hartford on Aug. 1, 2024
Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Hartford