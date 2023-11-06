Surprise Squad
Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Hartford

With special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain
They are BACK! Hootie and the Blowfish Get Together for Reunion Tour
Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Hartford on Aug. 1, 2024(tcw-wcsc)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fans of 90s pop rock are going to love this the best that, the best that they can.

Hootie & The Blowfish scheduled a stop in Hartford at the Xfinity Theatre on Aug. 1, 2024.

Live National said the show will feature special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

The show is part of the of the band’s Summer Camp with Trucks Tour 2024.

Hootie & the Blowfish are touring with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.
Hootie & the Blowfish are touring with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.(Live Nation)

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. by way of the band’s website, Hootie.com.

Live Nation said the group comprised of Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, who formed during their time as students together at the University of South Carolina, will visit 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band whose chart-topping, Grammy-award winning career featured more than 25 million albums sold, including their 2x Diamond-certified debut album Cracked Rear View – which remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history – plus 17 Billboard-charting songs to date.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” reflected Bryan. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too.”

