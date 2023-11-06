Motorcycle crash reported in Springfield, emergency personnel on scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency personnel have been called to a serious motorcycle crash on Parker Street and Verge Street in Springfield.

This was around 4:20 p.m. on Monday.

Captain Drew Piemonte with the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News that the Springfield Police Department and AMR (American Medical Response) responded to the scene.

“CPR is in progress,” Piemonte said.

Western Mass News sent a crew to the scene. We could see the road being blocked off by police.

Further details were not immediately available.

We have reached out to Springfield police for more information.

We will continue to keep you updated as more details becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.