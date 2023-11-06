Surprise Squad
Motorcycle crash reported in Springfield, emergency personnel on scene

Emergency personnel have been called to a serious motorcycle crash on Parker Street and Verge...
Emergency personnel have been called to a serious motorcycle crash on Parker Street and Verge Street in Springfield.(Western Mass News photo)
By Taylor Smith and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency personnel have been called to a serious motorcycle crash on Parker Street and Verge Street in Springfield.

This was around 4:20 p.m. on Monday.

Captain Drew Piemonte with the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News that the Springfield Police Department and AMR (American Medical Response) responded to the scene.

“CPR is in progress,” Piemonte said.

Western Mass News sent a crew to the scene. We could see the road being blocked off by police.

Further details were not immediately available.

We have reached out to Springfield police for more information.

We will continue to keep you updated as more details becomes available.

