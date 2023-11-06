Showers Overnight, then Breezy and Mild Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A quiet weather day overall with seasonably cool temperatures and a good deal of clouds. Clouds will linger tonight with a warm front bringing an increasing risk for rain showers.

Temperatures fall to the lower 40s early tonight, then will rise overnight as wet weather and a warm front move through. Rain looks fairly light with most picking up a tenth of an inch or so. Areas of fog are also possible overnight, so travel with caution. No wintry weather or icy roads expected.

Showers taper off around sunrise Tuesday with temperatures starting off in the upper 40s. Breezy, with some 20-25mph gusts shifting to the west along with some sunshine between the warm and cold front. Temperatures take a big jump and highs approach middle to upper 60s for a few hours! A cold front moves through in the afternoon with a sprinkle and more clouds, then wind shifts to the northwest and colder air rushes back in.

Wednesday will be a chilly day, down about 20 degrees from Tuesday! We will see a dry day with good sunshine, then high clouds will move in later in the afternoon ahead of our next system.

Low pressure and its associated fronts will approach from the west Wednesday early Wednesday night with our next round of wet weather. We may very well start off with snow or a wintry mix, which could cause some slick or slushy road conditions for the first half of the overnight, especially in the hills. Most accumulations will be on the grass with an inch or two possible in the higher terrain and little to nothing in the valley-for now. Mixed precipitation changes to rain showers in the valley likely before sunrise and eventually in the hills during the morning.

We keep clouds around to end the week, but temperatures look more seasonable. Veterans Day and the entire weekend is trending dry and cooler with some sunshine.

