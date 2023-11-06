Surprise Squad
UMass student arrested for alleged assault at end of Israel solidarity event

By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst is speaking out after a disturbing incident that occurred at the end of an otherwise peaceful event on-campus on Friday.

As the “Bring Them Home: Solidarity Walk and Gathering” was ending, someone approached participants and made aggressive and rude gestures.

Later, that person returned, assaulted a student who was holding an Israeli flag, then stole and spit on the flag. The student who was assaulted was not injured.

UMass Police investigated and arrested a suspect, identified as a UMass Amherst student, that night.

The individual was released on bail with conditions prohibiting them from returning to campus.

UMass officials said in a statement, in part:

“What this student is accused of is reprehensible, illegal, and unacceptable. Let us be clear, these were the actions of an individual who did not speak for nor act on behalf of a group or anyone other than themselves. Peaceful advocacy and protest must and will be protected on our campus.”

