Voters, candidates, state officials prepare for Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s election day on Tuesday and voters in communities around western Massachusetts will be choosing their next round of municipal leaders and, in some cases, weighing in on certain ballot questions.

There are a slew of city and town council and school committee races, and ballot questions to decide the future of a new school and voting systems, and five mayoral races across western Massachusetts for voters to decide on.

“If you have a ballot in your possession today and if you receive ‘Vote by Mail,’ make sure you get it back to your local officials. If you’re planning on voting in-person tomorrow, verify the hours either on our website or on the municipal website,” said Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.

In western Massachusetts, five mayoral elections and two ballot measures take center stage for voters in the region. In Springfield, the race for mayor gaining attention in recent days made headlines in recent days with voter fraud allegations launched against City Councilor Justin Hurst as he tries to stop current Mayor Domenic Sarno from winning a historic sixth term. Meanwhile, Agawam will see a new mayor take office in a race between Cecilia Calabrese and Christopher Johnson.

In Chicopee, incumbent John Vieau looks to continue as mayor versus Delmarina Lopez. In Greenfield, current mayor Roxann Wedegartner is being challenged by City Councilor Virginia DeSorgher. Finally, in Westfield, current mayor Michael McCabe is seeking a second term leading the Whip City against City Councilor Kristen Mello, who is also on the ballot to keep her council job.

Galvin shared the value of these elections to local governments and said many communities have big decisions on the line.

“These races, obviously as I said, are significant at the local level. This is where, historically, our communities have made their decisions about education, leadership, the development of our housing,” Galvin added.

Two of those decisions can be found in the form of ballot questions. In East Longmeadow, voters will be asked two questions regarding a new high school and pool with a hefty price tag worth over $190 million. Ballot question 1 is for the funding of the new school and said “Funding for a new high school to be located at 180 Maple Street, East Longmeadow, including payment of all costs incidental or related thereto?” and ballot question 2 proposes the funding for the pool and said “Funding for new high school’s natatorium to be located at 180 Maple Street, East Longmeadow, including payment of all costs incidental or related thereto?”

In Easthampton, another ballot measure is proposing a ranked voting system for city positions with multiple spots open. That question read: “Do you approve of the city of Easthampton using ranked choice voting for multi-winner city races, which include elections for at-large city councilors and school committee members?”

Most polls open in Massachusetts on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

