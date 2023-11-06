Surprise Squad
Westfield State University warning campus of recent car break-ins

Westfield State University sent out an email on Friday that warned students about the recent rise of car break-ins on-campus.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield State University sent out an email on Friday that warned students about the recent rise of car break-ins on-campus.

Around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a group of individuals were seen vandalizing and attempting to enter vehicles parked in one of the campus parking lots.

An officer responded, but the suspects were able to flee the scene in a stolen car from Palmer.

Westfield State is working with local and state police to identify those involved in this incident.

Meanwhile, campus officers, along with local police, will be increasing patrols around the campus, in addition to installing more lighting.

The university reported that, in the last few months, between 25 to 30 cars have been vandalized and five cars have been stolen.

