Women’s empowerment supper held in Springfield

The Movement Lab hosted a women’s empowerment supper in Springfield on Sunday.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Movement Lab hosted a women’s empowerment supper in Springfield on Sunday.

Western Mass News spoke to Dr. Arlela Bethel, owner and director of the Dance Movement Therapy Lab. She told us more about the event and how it’s supposed to be a source of strength for women in the community.

“This event is meant to be food for the soul, physically and mentally...The gain from this is that we all come together as a community and be inspired, be empowered, and be able to celebrate and embrace each other as women,” Bethel explained.

Sunday’s event consisted of raffles, self-care activities, vendors, and more.

