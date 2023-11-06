Women’s empowerment supper held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Movement Lab hosted a women’s empowerment supper in Springfield on Sunday.

Western Mass News spoke to Dr. Arlela Bethel, owner and director of the Dance Movement Therapy Lab. She told us more about the event and how it’s supposed to be a source of strength for women in the community.

“This event is meant to be food for the soul, physically and mentally...The gain from this is that we all come together as a community and be inspired, be empowered, and be able to celebrate and embrace each other as women,” Bethel explained.

Sunday’s event consisted of raffles, self-care activities, vendors, and more.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.