2 people hospitalized after crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield

Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield on Tuesday.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Firefighters had to remove both of those people from their cars with minor injuries, but both are expected to be okay.

Springfield Police also responded to the scene and drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews worked to tow away the vehicles.

