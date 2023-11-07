Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Chicopee residents head to the polls to vote for mayor, city council, school committee

In Chicopee, voters will cast their ballots to determine who lead their city for the next two...
In Chicopee, voters will cast their ballots to determine who lead their city for the next two years.(WAVE)
By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In Chicopee, voters will cast their ballots to determine who lead their city for the next two years. One candidate could be on the verge of making history as the first woman of color elected to the top job, while the other is looking to lead his hometown for a third term.

Incumbent Chicopee Mayor John Vieau said Tuesday that he was hopeful voters will put him back in city hall and he told us that there is a lot upcoming work in Chicopee that he hopes to oversee.

“Public safety is paramount in this community and we are going to focus on keeping the city safe,” Vieau explained. “…And we have a renaissance happening downtown and I’m excited about it. We’re renovating the central library, reactivating it, turning the space into a pop-up venue, community space, farmers market, and a place an entrepreneur can go and really learn how to do a business model and be successful.”

Vieau’s challenger is no-newcomer to Chicopee politics. Delmarina Lopez is currently a Ward 3 city councilor and is looking to make history tonight as the first woman of color to be named mayor. We spoke with her as she greeted supporters at a local polling site and is ready to see what voters decide.

“Today is a very exciting day in the city of Chicopee. I can smell the change in the air. We are so excited for new leadership. Our city needs it desperately.

We are excited to move forward to have a city that is diverse and inclusive and that change happens,” Lopez said.

Even though a lot of eyes are on the mayor’s race, there’s plenty of other candidates on the ballot running for city council at large and several ward seats as well.

There’s also a question on the ballot that asked voters if they would like to see their mayor in office longer. The specific question is if the mayor’s term should be extended from two years to four years.

Chicopee polling locations will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Parker Street in Springfield
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Parker Street in Springfield
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Police conduct investigation at Springfield gas station
City officals react to shooting of juvenile at Springfield gas station
Authorities seized 220 pounds of drugs from a home in Massachusetts.
Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy

Latest News

Springfield Police took another illegal gun off the streets last Thursday on State Street.
Springfield firearms unit seizes 300th illegal gun for 2023
Springfield mayoral candidates make final push as voters head to the polls
Springfield mayoral candidates make final push as voters head to the polls
Concerns are rising after dozens of car break-ins and thefts on the campus' South Lot.
Concerns raised after dozens of car break-ins at Westfield State University
2 people hospitalized after crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
2 people hospitalized after crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield