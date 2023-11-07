Chicopee residents head to the polls to vote for mayor, city council, school committee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In Chicopee, voters will cast their ballots to determine who lead their city for the next two years. One candidate could be on the verge of making history as the first woman of color elected to the top job, while the other is looking to lead his hometown for a third term.

Incumbent Chicopee Mayor John Vieau said Tuesday that he was hopeful voters will put him back in city hall and he told us that there is a lot upcoming work in Chicopee that he hopes to oversee.

“Public safety is paramount in this community and we are going to focus on keeping the city safe,” Vieau explained. “…And we have a renaissance happening downtown and I’m excited about it. We’re renovating the central library, reactivating it, turning the space into a pop-up venue, community space, farmers market, and a place an entrepreneur can go and really learn how to do a business model and be successful.”

Vieau’s challenger is no-newcomer to Chicopee politics. Delmarina Lopez is currently a Ward 3 city councilor and is looking to make history tonight as the first woman of color to be named mayor. We spoke with her as she greeted supporters at a local polling site and is ready to see what voters decide.

“Today is a very exciting day in the city of Chicopee. I can smell the change in the air. We are so excited for new leadership. Our city needs it desperately.

We are excited to move forward to have a city that is diverse and inclusive and that change happens,” Lopez said.

Even though a lot of eyes are on the mayor’s race, there’s plenty of other candidates on the ballot running for city council at large and several ward seats as well.

There’s also a question on the ballot that asked voters if they would like to see their mayor in office longer. The specific question is if the mayor’s term should be extended from two years to four years.

Chicopee polling locations will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

