Concerns raised after dozens of car break ins at Westfield State University

Concerns are rising after dozens of car break ins and thefts on the campus' South Lot.
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A string of car break ins has many people across the state on edge, especially as many of the targets are college students.

Westfield State University has been experiencing dozens of car break ins and a handful of car thefts in the university’s South Lot.

Ally Russell who is a student at Westfield State told Western Mass News that she parks her car in the South Lot every day since she lives on campus, and that her car stays there almost every night.

She shared with us how she felt when she first heard about the crimes.

“It was a little nerve racking at first,” she said.

But word around campus is, only certain brands of cars are being targeted, which has helped ease her nerves.

“I know some other people are hesitant about it but me personally I feel fine,” Ally added.

However, she still worries about her fellow classmates, as does the university.

Westfield State provided us with a statement that reads in part quote,

“We want everyone to know that student safety is our top priority, and we are continually assessing and addressing issues of safety at Westfield State University… As such, we are greatly concerned about the vandalism and thefts that have taken place recently in our South Lot parking area. In recent months, we have had approximately 25-30 cars vandalized and 5 cars stolen. In response to these incidents, we have been sharing information with students over the past few weeks so they can protect themselves and their property and extending our hours for the campus shuttle.”

The statement goes on to say that several law enforcement agencies are investigating and working together to identify suspects.

Russell told Western Mass News why she feels this lot is the one being targeted.

“It’s the residents lot students park here and then during the day the commuter lot is full but at night its empty... And its further away from the school.”

The university says they are adding additional lighting to the South Lot and are now using new lighting systems on the patrol cars to make sure they are easily seen at night when the crimes are taking place.

If you see any suspicious individuals or vehicles in a campus parking lot, you’re asked to call Westfield State University Police at 413-572-5262 or contact the City of Westfield Emergency Services at 911.

