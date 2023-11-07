Cooler and Breezy, but Bright Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A strong cold front moving through this afternoon is bringing a few spotty showers with it, but also gusty breezes. Any showers move out quickly and skies become clear to partly cloudy this evening. Northwesterly wind gusts have already topped 40mph in the Berkshires and some 20-30mph gusts are expected early tonight.

Fair skies and turning colder overnight with lows falling into the lower and middle 30s by morning. Staying breezy overnight with a northwest wind at 10-15mph and occasionally some higher gusts. Expect a solid chill when you head out Wednesday morning with wind chills in the 20s!

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING BELOW STARTING AT 4PM

Low pressure moves away and high pressure passes to our north Wednesday, keeping the day breezy and chilly. Highs only get into the 40s across western Mass and northwesterly breezes may still gust to 20-30mph at times. Good sunshine is expected for most of the day, but clouds will start increasing later in the afternoon ahead of our next weather-maker.

Low pressure moving in from the west will bring our next batch of wet weather starting Wednesday night. Rain with some sleet in the valley and more of a snow/sleet/freezing rain mix for higher elevations above 1000ft. Roads look to stay mostly wet, but some slushy or slick spots are possible overnight, especially in the higher terrain. There is a concern for more icing above 1500ft along the Berkshires and an Advisory may be needed there through Thursday morning.

Rain showers continue Thursday for most with pockets of freezing rain lingering in elevations above 1500ft. Some sleet/ice pellets may still mix in throughout the valley Thursday morning, but road conditions look just wet. It will be a raw day with highs in the 40s and a light easterly breeze. Showers taper off by the late-afternoon and drier air builds Thursday night.

Breezy, but seasonable and dry Friday as a system passes to our south. We likely get a good deal of clouds, but any showers should stay near and south of the CT coast. Veterans Day will be a bit cooler and still brisk with a mix of sun and clouds, then high pressure arrives with chilly, but sunny weather Sunday and Monday. Next week is looking mostly dry and gradually warmer.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.