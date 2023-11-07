Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Cooler and Breezy, but Bright Wednesday

By Janna Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A strong cold front moving through this afternoon is bringing a few spotty showers with it, but also gusty breezes. Any showers move out quickly and skies become clear to partly cloudy this evening. Northwesterly wind gusts have already topped 40mph in the Berkshires and some 20-30mph gusts are expected early tonight.

Fair skies and turning colder overnight with lows falling into the lower and middle 30s by morning. Staying breezy overnight with a northwest wind at 10-15mph and occasionally some higher gusts. Expect a solid chill when you head out Wednesday morning with wind chills in the 20s!

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING BELOW STARTING AT 4PM

Low pressure moves away and high pressure passes to our north Wednesday, keeping the day breezy and chilly. Highs only get into the 40s across western Mass and northwesterly breezes may still gust to 20-30mph at times. Good sunshine is expected for most of the day, but clouds will start increasing later in the afternoon ahead of our next weather-maker.

Low pressure moving in from the west will bring our next batch of wet weather starting Wednesday night. Rain with some sleet in the valley and more of a snow/sleet/freezing rain mix for higher elevations above 1000ft. Roads look to stay mostly wet, but some slushy or slick spots are possible overnight, especially in the higher terrain. There is a concern for more icing above 1500ft along the Berkshires and an Advisory may be needed there through Thursday morning.

Rain showers continue Thursday for most with pockets of freezing rain lingering in elevations above 1500ft. Some sleet/ice pellets may still mix in throughout the valley Thursday morning, but road conditions look just wet. It will be a raw day with highs in the 40s and a light easterly breeze. Showers taper off by the late-afternoon and drier air builds Thursday night.

Breezy, but seasonable and dry Friday as a system passes to our south. We likely get a good deal of clouds, but any showers should stay near and south of the CT coast. Veterans Day will be a bit cooler and still brisk with a mix of sun and clouds, then high pressure arrives with chilly, but sunny weather Sunday and Monday. Next week is looking mostly dry and gradually warmer.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Parker Street in Springfield
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Parker Street in Springfield
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Police conduct investigation at Springfield gas station
City officals react to shooting of juvenile at Springfield gas station
Authorities seized 220 pounds of drugs from a home in Massachusetts.
Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy

Latest News

Gusty breezes continue overnight and Wednesday with drier, cooler air building in.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Showers move through overnight, but exit near sunrise. Our weather will be mild and breezy...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast