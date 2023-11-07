East Longmeadow voters to decide on funding for new high school

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, voters from around the region will cast their ballots to decide what they want for the future of their community. In East Longmeadow, residents will decide whether or not to approve funding for a new high school.

Conversations about a new high school in the town have been years in the making and after plenty of discussions, plans, and meetings, the town will decide whether or not to approve funding for a new school. Some said that a new building is long overdue, while others have concerns about the project’s hefty price tag.

“The biggest thing to remember is that the high school isn’t just about the students who walk through the doors. It’s about a community and our community needs this,” said Carolyn Ferros of East Longmeadow. “They really can’t have a full education in this building. It just doesn’t support them anymore.”

However, others who expressed their opinions at the town’s last meeting about the project said it’s the hefty price tag that’s giving them pause.

“I know there’s a lot wrong with the school, but I am so worried about seniors on a fixed income, how they talk about building costs going up, costs going up for everyone. How are our seniors on a fixed income going to be able to substantiate this?” said one resident.

“This is going to affect a lot of fixed income seniors who have no disposable income left,” said another resident.

The $177 million will rebuild the high school, which has been plagued by longstanding water damage and falling ceiling tiles. A state funded grant will cover about 46-percent of the project’s cost. Last month, the Massachusetts School Building Authority increased their funding from $63 million to $82 million, which will reduce the tax impact for the average single family from around $1,000 to about $800 per year.

Ferros is hoping fellow voters will agree the tax impact is worth it.

“Asking somebody to take money out of their pockets and put [it] towards something they may not benefit from is hard. I appreciate that, but for our kids and for our community, I am genuinely asking people to take step back and think about the greater good and what this would mean for everybody in our community,” Ferros noted.

Ferros told us that she’s hopeful her kids will be able to attend high school in a new building. She believes this project will have a long-lasting impact in her community, even long after many kids, like her own, graduate.

East Longmeadow voters will face two questions on their ballots: The first question ask voters whether or not to approve funding for a new school and the second questions proposes funding for a pool to be built on the same grounds as the high school.

