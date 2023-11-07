Longmeadow man helping Maine heal following mass shootings

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community in and around Lewiston, ME is continuing to recover nearly three weeks after a gunman opened fire in two locations and killed 18 people and injured over a dozen more. One western Massachusetts native is part of that healing process and is providing counseling and emotional support to many who were impacted.

On October 25, Lewiston, ME became the scene of one of the largest mass shootings in recent history. An Army reservist opened fire inside a bowling alley and a bar and took off, which triggered a massive search lasting days.

Dr. Thomas Lachiusa was called to travel to Maine the week after the shootings to help support employees at three different Hannaford supermarkets in the area. Stores were locked down in the hours immediately following the shootings, as well as much of the surrounding town.

“The supermarkets had to shut down and keep all their customers in there with them and that was very difficult for management…not knowing what was going to happen next,” Lachiusa said.

Lachiusa was called in to support employees who were in the stores during the lockdown, as well as for employees who were at the scene of the shootings. He said major tragedies like that trigger a range of emotions and reactions. The state was on-alert for days as authorities conducted a manhunt for the suspect. People lived under lockdown and were isolated while they were also trying to grieve and process.

Lachiusa told Western Mass News that, when a tragedy like that happens, it can trigger people’s past trauma or losses and for some, it’s too hard to deal with alone.

“People didn’t want to think about it because it was just too big of a tragedy,” Lachiusa explained.

Authorities said the suspect, Robert Card, was found two days later, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. It was then people were able to breathe a sigh of relief and feel safe going outside again and gather together to grieve.

“When I talked to one couple, they said ‘People in Maine, they think they’re immune from this kind of thing happening’ so people were in shock. The first stage is denial, you know, like ‘It couldn’t have happened and it shouldn’t have happened in Maine,’” Lachiusa added.

He said the process is different for everyone. They go through the stages from denial, anger and sadness to acceptance. In a small town like Lewiston, where people gathered regularly, that loss of community is going to impact them for some time.

“This was a local recreation area that did a lot of different events and it’s going to be hard for the community just to have the loss of this bowling alley because they’ll never be able to go back there,” Lachiusa said.

While he’s returned back to western Massachusetts, he said the work is not done. People will continue to need support and counseling to heal.

“The thing that moves us out of this emotional turmoil to acceptance is taking action by talking to counselors, by going to different events, going to the funerals, going to the football games, and that moves us through to getting to acceptance,” Lachiusa noted.

Lachiusa encouraged anyone who’s experiencing trauma triggered from these shootings in Maine to reach out to a trained professional to help them get through the healing process.

