MGM Springfield team members plant flags at thousands of veterans’ resting places

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Veterans Day is this Saturday, more than a dozen team members from MGM Springfield spent time at a local cemetery Tuesday to continue an annual tradition.

Around this time, many people tend to show their appreciation for those who served in our military, including those who are no longer with us.

That is exactly what MGM Springfield employees did at Saint Aloysius Cemetery in Indian Orchard, as they planted American flags at the final resting places for at least 3,000 veterans.

The son of a veteran and born on a military base, MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley felt it was vital to continue this tradition.

“I think each of us have a personal connection to that proud tradition, and this is a great way to say thank you,” he said.

Some veterans were among the group, including Angelo Adorno who served in the Navy back in the 1990s.

“Having people that I’ve served with, that passed away and are not here… seeing this makes me proud to be here and be part of this,” Adorno expressed.

This the fourth year MGM Springfield has participated in a city-wide effort led by the Department of Veterans’ Services.

Deputy Director Joe DeCaro told Western Mass News how important it is to give thanks in this manner.

“Whether a veteran or an active-duty member serving state side or overseas, they’re not thinking about the rights and freedoms that we have back here in our country. They’re worried about the mission on hand, their family, the safety of themselves and their team members. That really doesn’t settle in until they come back state side,” DeCaro says.

And with the holiday just days away, Chris Kelley has this message to all veterans and active-duty members,

“Thank you for your service, thank you for being our heroes and we won’t forget you.”

And Adorno asks the public to give support, so veterans are not forgotten.

“Provide them with some sort of hope and love.”

The MGM Springfield team plans to return to Saint Aloysius Cemetery in the years to come, so they can plant these flags and give a proper thank you to those who have served our country.

