Sarno, Hurst head into final hours of campaign amid voter fraud allegations

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With election day on Tuesday, the Springfield mayoral match-up is in the midst of voter fraud allegations against challenger, longtime city councilor Justin Hurst. Both Hurst and current mayor Domenic Sarno addressed those claims ahead of the election.

Hurst is flat-out denying his campaign committed any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Sarno is urging investigators to get to the bottom of what unfolded during the final weekend of early voting in Springfield.

“Get out and vote. If you vote, we will win,” Hurst said.

“We have a good story that has been told, a proven track record that has been battle tested,” Sarno added.

Sarno and Hurst are gearing up for election night 2023 on Tuesday. The race made headlines in recent days after sworn affidavits from Springfield election officials and surveillance video outside city hall suggested a volunteer from the Hurst campaign paid people from a nearby homeless shelter to vote for Hurst during the final weekend of early voting. Western Mass News caught up with Hurst on Monday and told us he wants voters to know his campaign is running a clean race.

“Let’s prove to folks that can’t be bought with $10 and a fish sandwich,” Hurst added. “The investigation is irrelevant. My talks to my team is let’s finish the game.”

We also caught up with Sarno, who viewed the situation differently. He said the actions caught on surveillance camera on October 28 clearly indicate wrongdoing of some kind.

“It’s pretty cut and dry here. You have video and you have affidavits on what occurred here and, to me, it’s the height of exploitation,” Sarno explained.

An investigation into the events that unfolded is currently underway. Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin suggested the investigation could lead to criminal charges.

“There’s no update at this point. We’re aware of the investigations that are underway, the reviews. We know what the public reports have indicated. When my office received the inquiry about it and, as is our history, dealing with any kind of matters dealing with voter integrity or process, we referred it for investigation to prosecutors because these become criminal matters potentially and that’s what was done in this case,” Galvin explained.

Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez told us they’ve received over 900 early votes between ballots cast at Springfield City Hall and the Greenleaf Community Center.

We asked both candidates what they would like to see done about any votes in question as the investigation moves forward.

“Every vote will count, Trust me when I tell you,” Hurst said.

“Now, we let the legal authorities move forward on it and we’ll go from there,” Sarno added.

We also contacted Springfield City Solicitor Judge John Payne for any new information on what is being done about the early ballots cast from October 27 to October 29 and have yet to hear back from him.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.