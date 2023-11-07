Some UMass students concerned for safety after alleged assault following pro-Israel walk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Violence over calls for peace at UMass Amherst have left Jewish students concerned about their safety.

“It’s honestly really scary and I kind of feel like I have to hide the fact that I’m Jewish,” said UMass Amherst senior Hallie Tessler.

What should be a proud piece of Tessler’s identity has become a constant point of fear for her.

“I feel like I have to kind always need to have my eyes and ears open when I am walking to class,” Tessler added. “l don’t want anyone to come up to me and the last thing I want to happen when I’m walking to class is for someone to attack me for literally just being Jewish.”

Renewed concerns like Tessler’s come after an incident on the Amherst campus on Friday. At the end of a peaceful walk put on by the UMass Hillel, which called for hostages held by Hamas to be released following their initial attack on Israel in October, a Jewish student was assaulted and an Israeli flag desecrated. A UMass student facing legal and academic consequences.

The victim of the attack is said to be okay, but this has left students like Tessler’s friend, Caroline Coyle, on edge.

“I wear a necklace that’s sort of a symbol of my faith and U feel like every time I’m on-campus, I have to hide it,” Coyle said.

Local Jewish leaders like Nora Gorenstein, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, said administrators need to push back on signs and acts of hate.

“We need to see every college campus, every college administration, every university administration, condemning antisemitism. Everyone needs to be condemning antisemitism right now as a form of racism, as a form of hatred, as a form of bigotry. None of us can afford to not stand up for each other right now,” Gorenstein explained.

UMass Amherst is following Gorenstein’s call. They told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:

“What this student is accused of is reprehensible, illegal, and unacceptable. Let us be clear, these were the actions of an individual who did not speak for nor act on behalf of a group or anyone other than themselves. Peaceful advocacy and protest must and will be protected on our campus.” “Since October 7, faculty and students have held film screenings, lectures and demonstrations meant to bring perspective to one of the most complex and polarizing conflicts of our time. Let us take the opportunity to support one another and our community through this incredibly challenging time.” “Antisemitism, Islamophobia, or any form of bigotry have no place in our community, and we are committed to ensuring that our community’s engagement with opposing viewpoints is maintained in a respectful manner.”

Coyle added that there’s something else students and community members can do to make sure incidents like these don’t continue to happen.

“I think researching for themselves would help them educate other people and just increase our level of safety on-campus,” Coyle said.

UMass Hillel said in a statement:

“While there is no indication of any ongoing security threat, Hillel will continue to maintain increased security out of an abundance of caution, and as always, we encourage students at this time to follow common sense best practices such as walking in groups at night and not engaging in counterprotest activities.”

The students we spoke with told us they have felt uneasy going to events like these because of incidents like Friday’s.

