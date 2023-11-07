Springfield firearms unit seizes 300th illegal gun for 2023

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police took another illegal gun off the streets last Thursday on State Street. That gun is now the 300th illegal firearm seized by the department this year.

Police said that they were informed that two teenagers were selling marijuana while armed across the city. Upon witnessing these transactions, police stopped their car on State Street, but the 15-year-old driver tried to speed away only to hit a police cruiser.

Four people inside the car were secured, during which police found a loaded gun inside a 16-year-old’s jacket.

Police also reportedly found several bags of marijuana, another gun magazine, and over $750 in cash in the car, as well as more drugs and ammunition in one teen’s home.

The three teenagers were arrested, as was 21-year-old Jorge Santiago, who was out on bail for a gun charge and dirt bike offense from 2022. He’s now facing two drug charges.

As of Tuesday, police said they’ve seized a total of 305 guns this year, which is nine less than in 2022.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.