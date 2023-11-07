Springfield mayoral candidates make final push as voters head to the polls

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s election day in western Massachusetts and voters from throughout the region are casting their ballots to decide who they want to lead their communities in various positions. In Springfield, voters are choosing their next mayor in a race that has dominated recent headlines following voter fraud allegations against mayoral candidate and Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst.

It’s been a long journey for the two candidates at the center of this mayoral race. After months on the campaign trial, Hurst and incumbent Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno went head-to-head on the Springfield ballots, with each hoping for a win on Tuesday.

Sarno, Springfield’s longest serving mayor, is running for his seventh term as the city’s leader. He is faced off against Hurst, who recently made headlines after voter fraud allegations just last week, which are claims he is flat out denying.

We caught up with each candidate at the polls on Tuesday. Both of them hoped to convince voters they are the best man for the job.

“I think I have a proven track record. I’ve been battle tested and there’s much more work needed to be done,” Sarno said.

“Obviously, we’re shooting for a win. We put in the work, we did everything we could possibly do and, at the end of the day, we ran on the issues and I would imagine the issues would prevail,” Hurst added.

The race started with five candidates and after September’s preliminary election, the race narrowed down to Sarno and Hurst, who both said their priorities are the issues that matter most to Springfield residents.

Among the hot-button issues at the center of their campaign: public safety. Both candidates said they are committed to making Springfield city streets safer in the midst of what has become one of the most deadly years for Springfield when it comes to gun violence.

Sarno said stronger legal consequences are needed and hurst promised to put his focus on prevention and youth programs.

The polls are open in Springfield until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.