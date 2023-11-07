Surprise Squad
Agawam mayoral candidates explain plans for town if elected

Mayoral candidates in Agawam both share their plans for the town if elected.
Mayoral candidates in Agawam both share their plans for the town if elected.(Western Mass News photo)
By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Voters in Agawam are electing a new mayor. Regardless of Tuesday’s outcome, a new face will be leading the city.

It will either be Christopher Johnson or Cecilia Calabrese and both candidates are looking forward to hearing what voters have to say.

The change in leadership comes after current mayor Bill Sapelli decided not to seek re-election.

For 18 years, City Councilor Cecilia Calabrese has been in Agawam politics. This could be her chance to take a step up and lead the city. She told Western Mass News she’s ready to answer the voters call if she’s elected.

“I have so many fresh ideas that I really want to push forward. I have the experience to get them done, so this is the next step in my public serve to the city of Agawam… An affordable high quality of life for the people of Agawam, it really boils down to that,” Calabrese explained.

Her challenger is current City Council President Christopher Johnson, who is also a familiar face for many in the city. He served as Agawam’s first mayor from 1989 to 2000. He told Western Mass News that this race wraps up a hard fight to become mayor again and, if he is elected, Johnson already knows what’s at the top of his agenda.

“Build a new high school,” Johnson explained.

Johnson and Calabrese aren’t the only ones fighting for their political futures. There are races for seats on the city council and school committee as well. In addition, voters are deciding if they would like to see their primary election moved up from October to September.

Agawam voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast their ballots.

