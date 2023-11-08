Surprise Squad
1 person injured in crash on Main Road in Montgomery

Driver sustained minor injuries after single car crash in Montgomery.
Driver sustained minor injuries after single car crash in Montgomery.
By Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A single car crash occurred in Montgomery at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Russell-Montgomery Police Department responded to the scene on Main Road near New State Road and when they arrived, they saw the vehicle that had struck a telephone pole. The force of the crash brought down live utility wires and forced first responders to shut the road down.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Montgomery Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police also assisted with the crash.

The road reopened at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday morning once the scene was clear.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

