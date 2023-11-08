1 person injured in crash on Main Road in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A single car crash occurred in Montgomery at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Russell-Montgomery Police Department responded to the scene on Main Road near New State Road and when they arrived, they saw the vehicle that had struck a telephone pole. The force of the crash brought down live utility wires and forced first responders to shut the road down.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Montgomery Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police also assisted with the crash.

The road reopened at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday morning once the scene was clear.

