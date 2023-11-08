Surprise Squad
3 people injured after vehicle crashes into Springfield pizza shop

Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Springfield pizza shop Tuesday night.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Springfield pizza shop Tuesday night.

Fire officials said that crews responded to 608 Page Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

They added that three people were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

