3 people injured after vehicle crashes into Springfield pizza shop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Springfield pizza shop Tuesday night.

Fire officials said that crews responded to 608 Page Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

They added that three people were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

