AIC marks National First-Generation College Celebration Day

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - American International College in Springfield celebrated National First-Generation College Celebration Day on Wednesday.

The day is dedicated to recognizing the achievements of those who are the first in their families to pursue higher education.

First-generation students make up more than 35 percent of the AIC student population.

”I think what’s special about today is we are identifying not only our students that are first generation, but also our faculty and staff as well, which can help create some natural synergies and mentors. Students can see people have done it before and AIC has always supported a very diverse student population,” said Alexander Cross, dean of student success for AIC.

Cross added that AIC has plenty of support systems in place to help guide first-generation students to eventually become graduates.

