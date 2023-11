AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Christopher Johnson has beaten opponent Cecilia Calabrese for mayor of Agawam.

Johnson received 54 percent of the total vote, while Calabrese received 46 percent.

The change in leadership comes after current Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli decided not to seek re-election.

