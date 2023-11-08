Communities preparing for upcoming winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a very interesting fall with warm weather last week, tons of rain, and now, more winter-like conditions.

A weather maker could be on the way with our First Alert meteorologists forecasting a possible wintry mix for some parts of western Massachusetts late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

“We’re feeling that its gonna miss us mostly, but we are ready,” said Ben Murphy, highway surveyor for the Town of Monson.

Monson may be mostly clear this time, But Murphy told Western Mass News that they’re ready for the winter months.

“It would probably be, at most, a salt treatment we would use on this particular storm, but you never know. you always gotta be prepared, getting our plows ready,” Murphy explained.

He broke down a typical snow response that gets all the roads cleared for drivers.

“Our town crew will get out first and we will do our lower roads. We have four main routes in and out of town. We handle them and, as it progresses, gets worse, we do have nine hired individuals that plow for us and we send our own crew out, which is a total of about ten trucks at that time, on our side, so it will be a total of 18 trucks we will have out there in total conditions,” Murphy noted.

As for staffing, Murphy told us they have plow drivers that have been working for them for years and they’re ready to go. He also shared this request for drivers when wintry weather arrives, please be careful.

“If you see a plow truck coming, please stay back. We are very cautious of the residents. We don’t go fast, particularly on Main Street…just, if you see a plow truck coming, it’s no different than a fire engine or police. If they’re in the middle of the road, please give us way,”

