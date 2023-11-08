Rain Showers Begin Overnight with An Icy Mix Possible in the Hills

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a chilly day across western Mass with highs only reaching middle 40s for most. High clouds are back this evening and low pressure is moving toward the Northeast with some wet and wintry weather.

Very dry air is in place this evening, so temperatures fall to around and below freezing for most before midnight. Spotty, light precipitation is possible for western Mass after midnight, likely falling as rain or rain and sleet. Chances for snow and ice have lowered since yesterday and the areas most likely to see anything icy will be elevations above 1000ft. In these higher elevations some light, spotty freezing rain is possible overnight through Thursday morning, which may cause icy spots on roads. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County for minor icing.

Most early morning temperatures should be above freezing with cloudy skies and possibly some light rain or drizzle. Rain chances increase later Thursday morning for a few hours as a front moves through. There may be some pockets of mixing or freezing rain in the highest elevations through late morning. Staying chilly with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s with light and variable breezes.

Rain tapers off Thursday afternoon and we may get some brief clearing into the evening, but clouds are back Friday as a system passes well to our south. Brisk, but more seasonable to end the week with highs reaching low 50s.

A dry stretch of weather will last the weekend and a good chunk of next week. We remain brisk Saturday, but with more sun and highs in the upper 40s for Veterans Day. A dry front will usher in slightly colder air Sunday and Monday and surface high pressure will bring sunny skies. Temperatures on the rise next week during the day, but cold nights are on tap too.

