Domenic Sarno defeats Justin Hurst to win re-election as Springfield mayor

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ballots from around the region have been cast and counted, including in Springfield, where the highly anticipated mayoral race was recently marred by voter fraud accusations. Now, voters have chosen who they want to lead their city for the next four years.

Domenic sarno will continue to serve as the mayor of the City of Homes after besting city councilor Justin Hurst with more than 57-percent the vote.

For months, the candidates battled one another on the campaign trial, trying to convince to them they were the best man for the job. On Tuesday, Springfield voters have elected Sarno to another four-year term.

Sarno beat Hurst by 15 percentage points. He’s already the longest serving mayor in the city’s history as Sarno has held the position since 2007.

However, controversy stirred in the final week after allegations of voter fraud against Hurst and his campaign team came to light. Hurst adamantly refuting the claims.

Hundreds came to celebrate Sarno’s victory and the crowd erupted in cheers upon learning Sarno had pulled ahead in the polls.

Meanwhile, it was a relatively early night for supporters of Justin Hurst. He got up to the podium around 9:20 p.m. to give his concession speech.

Although he accepted defeat, he told a room of 100 supporters that they put them on notice. They being Sarno’s team.

Hurst also mentioned laying the groundwork for his next possible move. In his concession speech, Hurst hinted at challenging Sarno again in four years.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

