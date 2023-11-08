East Longmeadow residents vote to approve funding for new high school

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in East Longmeadow voted on whether or not there should be funding for construction of a new high school to be located at 180 Maple Street, including payment of all costs incidental or related thereto.

The end result was yes with over 3,500 votes.

Also in East Longmeadow, residents also voted on whether or not there should be funding for a new high school natatorium, also to be located at 180 Maple Street in East Longmeadow.

The final vote on that ballot question was yes with 3,219 votes.

