Future plans for migrant families after emergency shelter system reaches capacity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Space is running out across the Commonwealth to house migrant families.

According to new data obtained by Western Mass News, there are only 44 spots left for families to enter the emergency shelter system.

The next goal for state officials when space runs out is to begin the flow of migrants exiting shelters and entering the job force.

However, there are concerns about how fast all of this can be done.

“It’s a really big process,” Kevin Lynn, Executive Director, MassHire Springfield Career Center told Western Mass News.

As state officials are focusing on getting migrant families into the job force the non-profit MassHire is helping people get to work.

Kevin Flynn is the Executive Director of the organization’s Springfield center. He is currently helping families sheltering in West Springfield find work.

Flynn told Western Mass News that it’s a long road ahead for some of these men and women.

“You have various cultural issues, you have skills issues, and you have some training issues going into this…there’s also the issue of transportation, there’s also an issue do they have the legal right to work in this country,” Flynn explained.

But Lynn adds there are companies working to help get people on their feet.

“We did ESOL, immigrant job fair in September, and we had 10 companies here. I would say 9 of them employed people that spoke the languages of the people who are coming in from immigration…so, if they have staff already working there, then they already have a nice pipeline to get them into basic kind of employment,” he said.

Many industries are holding up their help wanted signs and are ready for the extra hand, especially the healthcare industry which has seen a nationwide shortage of workers for quite some time.

“We know our parent company organization is working with the state, so we are ready and willing when it’s appropriate to interview people,” Jeff Harkness, the Chief of Community Relations at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

He told Western Mass News what job listings could be popping up for prospective employees.

“Those positions may be environmental services, food services, some patient care roles, if people are qualified for that,” Harkness said.

Western Mass News will continue to get answers and track the new numbers of families in the emergency shelter system located right here in our area.

