Mass. health officials urging residents to get vaccinations ahead of holiday season

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The holidays are fast approaching and families will be gathering around the holiday table in just over two weeks for Thanksgiving. However, before all that, the state has a message and is urging all residents to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated before the holiday season.

Coughing, sniffling, and sneezing are often signs of the season. As the weather gets colder, people stay inside and gather together, which created a perfect environment for respiratory viruses to spread. However, taking action now could give you and your loved ones protection before getting together for the holidays. That’s why the state is urging residents to get vaccinated now. Local hospitals are starting to see a rise in cases and admissions, particularly for RSV, and they’re expecting flu and covid to be close behind.

“I know the admissions for RSV to Baystate have increased significantly in the last couple weeks. This is the norm, this is what we see every winter,” said Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics.

Kelly told Western Mass News that the only winter that didn’t happen with either RSV or the flu was 2020-2021 during the pandemic, when people were isolated and wearing masks. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said everyone six months and older should get a seasonal flu vaccine and an updated COVID-19 vaccine, both of which can take up to two weeks to take full effect to protect against infection, serious illness and hospitalization, and reduce the chances of suffering the effects of long COVID.

Many people are also eligible for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccinations this year, including pregnant people, newborns, and many people 60 and older. However, not all insurance companies are covering the cost of this one, but it may be worth it, regardless.

“If I was high risk, if I had COPD or bad asthma or some other serious illness, I’d pay out of pocket for the RSV vaccine, personally,” Kelley explained.

Officials said COVID-19, flu, and RSV are the three viruses that are most likely to cause severe disease resulting in hospitalization and sometimes death.

For infants, the RSV vaccine is recommended for all infants younger than eight months, but the manufacturer is struggling to keep up with demand and is currently working through a backlog. Kelley told Western Mass News that, when the vaccine does become regularly available, it’s going to be a game changer as one of the most common reasons children under one are admitted to the hospital is because of RSV.

“When it got approved, studies showed it decreased hospitalizations by 80 percent. That’s huge,” Kelley noted.

While the holidays are a time for gathering, public health officials said if you’re not feeling well, you should stay home, get tested, and, if you test positive for flu or COVID-19, get treatment to prevent the spread of illness.

Officials added that putting vaccinations on your holiday to-do lists may be one of the best gifts you can give yourself and the people you gather with and, while it’s never too late, it’s better to get them ahead of the holiday season and peak respiratory disease season.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.