New details have emerged following multi-car crash into Springfield pizza shop

By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - More details have emerged about the multi-car crash in Springfield that left three people injured and seriously damaged a pizza shop.

Palace Pizza on Page Boulevard is currently boarded up.

Signs have also been put up to let customers know that while the store may look a little different, they are still open for business.

The aftermath from the crash left the front of the pizza shop facing serious damage.

Authorities say fire crews first arrived at the multi-car crash around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Springfield police, a vehicle crashed into the building, injuring both the driver and the passenger.

Both people were hospitalized for their injuries.

A pedestrian was also hurt in the crash. They were taken to Bay State Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Three cars were involved in the crash including one parked and unoccupied car.

Western Mass News spoke with some of the local business owners on Page Blvd. who say something like this isn’t uncommon for the area.

Joseph Cancel who works a couple doors down from the crash scene says he was surprised to hear about what happened but says it’s a dangerous road.

“I’ve been here 8 years and I’ve seen like 12 car accidents right here… It makes me a little bit nervous because I’ve seen cars flying on both sides of the streets,” Cancel explained.

He also told us that a couple years ago he saw a similar type of crash happen in front of his shop.

He believes the solution could be for the city to install a traffic light near this crosswalk.

The Springfield Police’s Traffic Unit is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

