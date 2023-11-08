Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Thanksgiving deal: Meijer stores lowering turkey prices to what they were in 1930s

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer said it will be lowering its prices on some holiday...
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer said it will be lowering its prices on some holiday favorites.(PRNewswire)
By Emily Keinath and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Meijer is offering deals just in time for Thanksgiving.

The supermarket chain is joining other retailers in helping families enjoy the holiday by lowering the price of some holiday favorites.

Meijer announced it would be selling turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday at roughly the same cost as what it offered its customers in the 1930s.

Customers can purchase Meijer brand frozen turkeys for 59 cents per pound through Nov. 25.

“We know turkey prices are up significantly in a lot of places this year, but our highest priority is bringing value and quality to our customers this holiday season,” said Josh Potts, a poultry buyer for Meijer.

All Meijer brand turkeys will be limited to one per customer. Hams and roasts will also be on sale at all store locations.

Earlier this month, Target announced it would be offering a Thanksgiving feast for $25 with Walmart and Aldi also lowering prices on holiday staples.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Your Election Authority
LIVE TONIGHT : municipal election results, updates, and analysis
Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Springfield pizza shop Tuesday night.
3 people injured after vehicle crashes into Springfield pizza shop
One western Massachusetts native is part of that healing process and is providing counseling...
Longmeadow man helping Maine heal following mass shootings
Domenic Sarno defeats Justin Hurst to win re-election as Springfield mayor
Domenic Sarno defeats Justin Hurst to win re-election as Springfield mayor

Latest News

Doctors say breast implants played a crucial role in saving a man's life who had severe lung...
Doctors say breast implants helped save man’s life during double lung transplant
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Former President Donald Trump speaks before entering the courtroom at New York Supreme Court,...
Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses ‘insurrection clause’ challenge and allows Trump on primary ballot
It’s been a very interesting fall with warm weather last week, tons of rain, and now, more...
Communities preparing for upcoming winter weather
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her