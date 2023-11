LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A vote to rezone the Longmeadow Shops passed on Tuesday.

The concept for the project is anywhere from 25,000 to 30,000 square feet of new retail space.

The plan is to use the property directly next to the shops, where the former First Church of Christ Scientist now stands.

