Week 9: North Attleborough vs. West Springfield, Randolph vs. Ware, out-of-town scoreboard

The Rocketeers of North Attleborough traveled west to take on the Terriers of West Springfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Action from the gridiron for week 9 of Friday Night Frenzy continued as the Rocketeers of North Attleborough traveled west to take on the Terriers of West Springfield.

Also, check out as the Randolph Blue Devils also headed to the Pioneer Valley to face the Ware Indians, as well as the out-of-town scoreboard.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

