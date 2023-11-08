Surprise Squad
Westfield Police searching for larceny suspects

The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two females.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Tuesday, at approximately 11 a.m., they were allegedly involved in an attempted larceny at Big Y on East Main Street.

After that didn’t work out, they visited CVS, also on East Main Street, and were involved in a larceny there.

Anybody with any information is asked to call Westfield Police Officer John Blasczak via email.

