Westfield Police searching for larceny suspects

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two females.

On Tuesday, at approximately 11 a.m., they were allegedly involved in an attempted larceny at Big Y on East Main Street.

After that didn’t work out, they visited CVS, also on East Main Street, and were involved in a larceny there.

Anybody with any information is asked to call Westfield Police Officer John Blasczak via email.

