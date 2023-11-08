Westfield’s McCabe, Chicopee’s Vieau win re-election as mayor

(WGGB/WSHM) - Incumbents in two local cities won re-election as mayor.

In Westfield, Michael McCabe will remain mayor after beating Kristen Mello by over 3,000 votes.

In Chicopee, John Vieau defeated Delmarina Lopez. Vieau received 58 percent of the total vote for mayor, while Lopez received 42 percent.

Western Mass News spoke with Vieau Tuesday night and he told us what he’s most excited about for his third term.

”Really, the first term was getting through COVID. It was two years of it through a new normal and then starting to work on the progress of things that we had in the pipeline from 2020 and 2019, so I’m excited about moving those projects forward,” Vieau explained.

Also in Chicopee, residents voted on a non-binding question as to whether the term of office for the mayor of the city should be four years. The final vote was yes, receiving almost 5,000 votes or nearly 60 percent of the vote.

