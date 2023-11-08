Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Westfield’s McCabe, Chicopee’s Vieau win re-election as mayor

Incumbents in two local cities won re-election as mayor.
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Incumbents in two local cities won re-election as mayor.

In Westfield, Michael McCabe will remain mayor after beating Kristen Mello by over 3,000 votes.

In Chicopee, John Vieau defeated Delmarina Lopez. Vieau received 58 percent of the total vote for mayor, while Lopez received 42 percent.

Western Mass News spoke with Vieau Tuesday night and he told us what he’s most excited about for his third term.

”Really, the first term was getting through COVID. It was two years of it through a new normal and then starting to work on the progress of things that we had in the pipeline from 2020 and 2019, so I’m excited about moving those projects forward,” Vieau explained.

Also in Chicopee, residents voted on a non-binding question as to whether the term of office for the mayor of the city should be four years. The final vote was yes, receiving almost 5,000 votes or nearly 60 percent of the vote.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Parker Street in Springfield
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Parker Street in Springfield
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Police conduct investigation at Springfield gas station
City officals react to shooting of juvenile at Springfield gas station
Authorities seized 220 pounds of drugs from a home in Massachusetts.
Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy

Latest News

Concerns and questions continue to linger over the proposal to rebuild East Longmeadow High...
East Longmeadow residents vote to approve funding for new high school
Virginia DeSorgher has defeated Roxann Wedegartner in the race for Greenfield mayor
DeSorgher defeats incumbent Wedegartner in race for Greenfield mayor
Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Springfield pizza shop Tuesday night.
3 people injured after vehicle crashes into Springfield pizza shop
Springfield mayoral candidate and City Councilor Justin Hurst and incumbent mayor Domenic Sarno...
Domenic Sarno defeats Justin Hurst to win re-election as Springfield mayor