AIC honors veterans with on-campus ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, American International College hosted their annual Veteran’s Day ceremony.

“It’s going to be like a board. They are going to ask you some questions and then I find out I am the keynote speaker,” said U.S. Air Force MSgt. Janet Addy.

Addy shared her surprise and an honor to deliver remarks at the annual Veteran’s Day observance at AIC.

“They get to feature me and some other veterans and what we have done. And what we will continue to do,” Addy noted.

She told Western Mass News why events like these are so important, especially for the younger generation to be a part of.

“Every service member has a different story. Every service has a different mission,” Addy explained.

Eddie Schore Jr., an Army corporal and an AIC alum, shared his experience with the military.

“You do what you are told and you try not to mess up because if you do what you are told, everything is going to be fine…at least it was for me,” Schore explained.

He said that Thursday was a full circle moment for him.

“I was one of the people who started this event, so this is a big thrill for me to have it still going,” Schore said.

The ceremony ended with a laying of the wreath by the AIC Veterans Alumni Committee and the playing of Taps.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.