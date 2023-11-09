Body Cam footage released for crash and chase that injured 3 police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Back in September, three police officers were injured while responding to a call involving several juveniles and an adult. Now, more than a month after the crash, we are finally seeing the body cam footage from that day.

“He just ate the red light…grab him, grab him!”

The 19-year-old driver, Daniel Walker accused of recklessly driving a stolen car back on September 26. According to Springfield Police, Walker was spotted in a stolen Hyundai earlier that day along with two 14-year-olds, who were also arrested in connection with the incident.

Now for the first time, we are catching a glimpse into the series of events that unfolded that day.

Walker allegedly drove the car in reverse, slamming into a police cruiser, totaling the car, and injuring both officers inside. He also allegedly drove over an officer’s foot.

Body cam footage from inside the hit police cruiser shows the moments after they were hit.

You see the officers getting out of their cruiser, the driver checking in on the passenger, and then they notice the fourth occupant, a 14-year-old girl, still in the hyundai, which was up in flames.

“There’s somebody in the car! There’s somebody in the car! In the back seat! Get her out!”

That dramatic police rescue was caught on camera, but the others in the car including the driver ran off. Meanwhile, body cam footage also captured those foot chases and arrests.

“Stop right there! These guys just hit a cruiser [and] are going back towards Main Street.” “We got him.”

Walker facing several charges in connection with that incident, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police say Walker was out on bail for three other open criminal cases at the time of the incident. As for the teenagers, information on them is limited because of their age.

