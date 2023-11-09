Businesses weigh benefits, drawbacks to accepting only cashless payments

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In 2023, consumers have a myriad of payment options when making a purchase, but it’s up to the business to decide what they’ll accept at the register. Many are only accepting digital options, which leaves a stash of cash in your wallet.

It seems as though Americans have a new payment option every few weeks. Cash turned to check, which then turned to credit, and then turned to apps on your phone.

“There are a couple of things going on. The first is just technology, which we didn’t have five or even ten years ago,” said John Rogers, professor of economics at American International College.

Rogers told Western Mass News that Americans have more options than ever, including when it comes to what’s in their wallet, but many large businesses are making the decision for them.

“It kind of makes me scratch my head that I don’t…from my standpoint, I don’t understand why they would do that,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam.

Gourde still prefers cash from her customers, even if it is harder to come by.

“Definitely, people are moving away from cash. Everyone is using their debit cards or whatnot and that’s kind of the norm. We’ve seen a decrease in the amount of cash usage,” Gourde explained.

Consumer spending habits support the idea of a cashless economy. According to data from the Federal Reserve, since 2015, credit and debit card transactions have increase in frequency and amount. Inversely, cash can check transactions have declined.

“Cash payments allow us to keep our payments lower because then we don’t have to pay the processing fees for the card payments, but also, it gives us instant access from the cash payment from the cash, whereas a credit card payment, there’s a delay of a few days before those funds hit our business account,” Gourde added.

Rogers explained what the transition looks like on a larger scale.

“I think it’s a bit of a standoff. The trend is going towards cashless, but you have a sector of the economy that needs to use cash and you have the government that’s trying to push people towards cashless payments,” Rogers noted.

According to a 1978 Massachusetts state law, it is illegal to “discriminate against a cash buyer by requiring the use of credit by a buyer in order to purchase such goods and services.” Still, that hasn’t kept larger organizations in western Massachusetts from moving to card-only transactions.

“For the most part, it’s been a positive reaction,” said Chris Hayes, general of the Oak View Group at MassMutual Center. “Recently, with the Thunderbirds season starting back up, we have noticed a few people that have run into an issue with it, but we’re navigating it and we’re able to accept cash at certain locations…the state of Massachusetts requires that.”

MassMutual Center transitioned their venue to a cashless business in recent years

“First and foremost, it helps to increase the volume of sales. Faster throughput, the transactions are much quicker. We estimate about a 25 percent faster when using a credit card than a cash sale,” Hayes explained.

In addition to MassMutual Center, Six Flags New England only accepts card payments. According to their website, guests with cash are able to convert it to a prepaid debit card at kiosks in the park.

Baystate Medical Center also operates in a card-only fashion, as of October. In a statement to Western Mass News, Baystate Health said:

“We will not turn patients away if they have only cash on hand, and we will make arrangements for patients to complete payment after care is delivered in a manner that does not impose additional burden or expense on them.”

Additionally, they address those without access to digital or credit payments. It’s another hurdle ­­­­­­­­Rogers sees in a cashless economy.

“You do have a lot of unbanked people in this country…people that don’t really have access to those financial services. You’d have to worry about them,” Rogers said.

Rogers and Gourde have different takes on the push to go cashless. Rogers sees it as an opportunity for the federal government to avoid printing physical bills and regulate illegal practices that operate on cash. Gourde sees card-only business allowing for less room for error when it comes to theft.

For Gourde, it’s a matter of making change for her customers.

“It boils down to…we’re happy for the business. We’ll find a way to make it work,” Gourde said.

