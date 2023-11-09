Chicopee middle school student involved in pedestrian accident

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Public Schools announced on Thursday that a Bellamy Middle School student was involved in a pedestrian accident.

Police said they believe the student was grazed by a vehicle’s mirror while this student was walking around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

Because the student is a minor, further details were not provided, though school officials said the student is in stable condition with minor injuries.

Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marcus Ware said he’s grateful that a crossing guard and school staff sprung into action to help that student. He’s also urging drivers to take caution and drive slowly in school zones.

