Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Chicopee middle school student involved in pedestrian accident

Chicopee Public Schools announced on Thursday that a Bellamy Middle School student was involved...
Chicopee Public Schools announced on Thursday that a Bellamy Middle School student was involved in a pedestrian accident.(WCAX)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Public Schools announced on Thursday that a Bellamy Middle School student was involved in a pedestrian accident.

Police said they believe the student was grazed by a vehicle’s mirror while this student was walking around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

Because the student is a minor, further details were not provided, though school officials said the student is in stable condition with minor injuries.

Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marcus Ware said he’s grateful that a crossing guard and school staff sprung into action to help that student. He’s also urging drivers to take caution and drive slowly in school zones.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Springfield pizza shop Tuesday night.
3 people injured after vehicle crashes into Springfield pizza shop
Domenic Sarno defeats Justin Hurst to win re-election as Springfield mayor
Domenic Sarno defeats Justin Hurst to win re-election as Springfield mayor
Now for the first time, we are catching a glimpse into the series of events that unfolded that...
Body Cam footage released for crash and chase that injured 3 police officers

Latest News

Authorities seized heroin, cocaine, crack-cocaine, and cash while arresting 36-year-old Edwin...
Springfield man arrested, drugs seized following investigation
Springfield Public Schools and a food service provider Sodexo introduce environmentally...
Springfield school introduces environmentally friendly pilot program for students
Fire destroys home on on Bliss Road in Longmeadow
Fire destroys home on on Bliss Road in Longmeadow
Vice President Kamala Harris is in the Bay State to highlight the Biden Administration’s...
Vice President Harris to visit Boston to highlight apprenticeship programs