Communities adjust to influx of families from emergency shelter system

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the State’s Emergency Shelter System, gets close to reaching capacity, due in part to the ongoing migrant crisis, we’re hearing from 2 Western Mass. community leaders who’ve had to use city and town spaces to house the influx of families.

It was short notice when Hadley’s Town Administrator Carolyn Brennan found out Hadley was going to grow in size, but that didn’t stop residents from lending a helping hand.

“We’re doing the best we can to make sure it’s a safe environment,” said Carolyn Brennan.

Massachusetts is close to capacity when it comes to the Emergency Shelter System.

Take a look at new data Western Mass News obtained from the state, showing 7,456 families are already here, with 44 spots left for families before hitting the 75-hundred family limit. We’ve felt the impact here in western Mass. from Springfield to South Hadley and Greenfield to Great Barrington.

Hundreds of families have made their way to our area, it’s unclear if any of the 44 families will be placed in the western Mass. It all depends on vacancies.

Hadley’s administrator Carolyn Brennan tells Western Mass News for the people who are already here; her community is stepping up to the plate.

“They have food, they have; the state provided for a certain extent some of those things, then we also have some amazing community support. Where residents are helping to fill in some of those gaps,” said Brennan.

It’s a similar scene in the city of Greenfield, another area that’s seen an impact from the system, the city says kids aren’t having much trouble adapting to their new classrooms

“So far, it’s gone smoothly. Students are getting acclimated into their studies, and we’re happy to have them on board,” said Conway.

While there haven’t been many complaints, there have been questions concerning what’s next for their new neighbors as the state continues to find new ways to help migrants exit the shelters.

“We’ve had a lot of support from Senator Comerford, Representative Kerry, on finding a service provider to help coordinate all the services that they will need to adjust,” said Brennan.

The town of Hadley is still working to get a provider into the shelter to help families with their ongoing needs including legal, employment, and health concerns.

At this point, the state is still working on how to help families get what they need to find jobs.

