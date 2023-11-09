Drying Out, but Clouds Hang Tough

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a raw, rainy day in most spots across western Mass with periods of sleet north of the Mass Pike and even some moderate freezing rain in the hills. Areas like Cummington, Colrain, Heath, Hawley all reported decent icing on trees, cars and powerlines into the afternoon!

Clouds continue to hang tough tonight, but could break up briefly. Most likely, everyone remains cloudy with a developing breeze and temperatures holding in the 30s through sunrise.

Friday will be a more seasonable day with mostly cloudy skies and a 5-15mph breeze out of the West. We remain dry, but the lack of sun will help make the day feel cool. A weak front moves southward Friday night with a very low risk for an isolated rain or snow shower, but most remain dry.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING BELOW STARTING AT 4PM

Dry weather takes over for the next several days as strong high pressure moves toward New England. Sunshine returns for Saturday with a healthy northwesterly breeze and highs return to the 40s-chilly for Veterans Day. Sunday will also feature sunshine and also lighter wind, but temperatures will only make it into the lower and middle 40s.

Chilly air lingers to start next week and with high pressure overhead, Monday morning should be the coldest in this stretch. A front will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning with a low risk for flurries or a snow shower, but again, dry air likely wins out. A milder trend begins Tuesday and highs may reach 60s by the end of the week!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.