Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Getting Answers: A look at voter turnout after Domenic Sarno wins re-election bid

We discussed this data with history professor John Baick, who says voters have been paying more attention to politics in recent years.
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The people have spoken and Domenic Sarno will continue on as Mayor of Springfield following his victory over City Councilor Justin Hurst, whose campaign has been the subject of voter fraud allegations.

I’m humbled and honored I love this job I live it 24/7 and again I’m just very very happy to continue to move forward,” said Sarno.

“We feel extremely positive we were excited about the turnout, we know and we know all along this wasn’t going to be easy we were up against the establishment and were confident in the next four years that will happen,” said Justin Hurst.

Incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno and candidate Justin Hurst speaking to Western Mass News after Tuesday’s election results, Sarno extending his time in City Hall by four more years.

Taking a look at voter data over 21 thousand ballots were cast, a larger turnout compared to recent years:

BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL 21,338

Domenic J Sarno - 12,077

Justin J Hurst - 8,945

Taking a look at past Mayoral match-ups in the city in 2015 and 2019, just over 15 thousand votes were cast when Mayor Sarno faced candidates Sal Circosta and Yolanda Cancel:

2007   Sarno/Charles Ryan - 21,121

2009   Sarno/Bud Williams - 21,571

2011   Sarno/Jose Tosado - 20,623

2015   Sarno/Sal Circosta - 15,751

2019   Sarno/Yolanda Cancel - 15,853

2023   Sarno/Justin Hurst - 21,338

The turnout reflects how interested people are in what’s going on that year in that race.

We discussed this data with history professor John Baick, who says voters have been paying more attention to politics in recent years, and voter turnout will again be large for next year’s presidential election.

“In 2016 voter turnout was okay there were definitely some groups that turned out that didn’t (before) but in 2020, voter turnout was massive and in 2022 voter turnout was massive,” said Baick.

He tells Western Mass News, that voters could also be enticed to vote based on issues candidates discuss, like gun violence in Springfield. or other factors, like candidate Hurst’s campaign being accused of paying for votes, as detailed in election worker affidavits and surveillance video now under review. although Baick thinks this hardly impacted the outcome.

“They were motivated they wanted to make sure their candidate won and some people turned out because of what they saw on the local news. That being said, I don’t think it changed the outcome, not in this race,” said Baick.

When Western Mass News spoke with candidate Hurst Wednesday, we also asked him if he had heard anything about the investigation into the accusations against him and his campaign.

“They will find nothing bring it on we’re ready for anything that you have,” said Hurst.

We reached out to the Hampden District Attorney’s office about the investigation, but they wouldn’t confirm or deny if there was one. We have also reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office contacted about the allegations but have not received a comment.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Your Election Authority
LIVE TONIGHT : municipal election results, updates, and analysis
Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Springfield pizza shop Tuesday night.
3 people injured after vehicle crashes into Springfield pizza shop
One western Massachusetts native is part of that healing process and is providing counseling...
Longmeadow man helping Maine heal following mass shootings
Domenic Sarno defeats Justin Hurst to win re-election as Springfield mayor
Domenic Sarno defeats Justin Hurst to win re-election as Springfield mayor

Latest News

It was short notice when Hadley’s Town Administrator Carolyn Brennan found out Hadley was going...
Communities adjust to influx of families from emergency shelter system
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Pizza for TJO Animals, Route 141 closing
Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Springfield pizza shop Tuesday night.
New details have emerged following multi-car crash into Springfield pizza shop
High elevation icy mix possible, but most will get rain tonight and Thursday.
Janna's Thursday Forecast