Large house fire breaks out on Bliss Road in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow Fire Department responded to a working house fire Wednesday Night

The fire, which broke out on Bliss Road was first reported to our newsroom around 10:55 p.m.

When our Western Mass News crew showed up to the scene the fire was seen shooting violently out the rear of the residence.

Multiple fire engines were outside the premises with crews working to get the fire knocked down.

We currently do not have any updates on injuries to anyone from the home.

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available

