Longmeadow High School holds Annual Girls and Boys Lacrosse Signing Event

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow High School’s Annual Girls and Boys Lacrosse Signing Event was held earlier this evening.

The signing took place at the Longmeadow High School at 7 p.m.

9 student lacrosse players for the class of 2024, signed their letters of intent to receive scholarships to play lacrosse in college.

“364 of the days a year were concerned about team, this is the one day where we celebrate the individuals that have put in the hard work to go onto the next level. I’m just really proud of these guys,” said Keith Campbell.

Campbell says it’s the work the players do when nobody is watching, that brings them success.

