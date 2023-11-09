Surprise Squad
Longmeadow High School holds Annual Girls and Boys Lacrosse Signing Event

The signing took place at the Longmeadow High School at 7 p.m.
The signing took place at the Longmeadow High School at 7 p.m.(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Matt White and Ty Coney
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow High School’s Annual Girls and Boys Lacrosse Signing Event was held earlier this evening.

9 student lacrosse players for the class of 2024, signed their letters of intent to receive scholarships to play lacrosse in college.

“364 of the days a year were concerned about team, this is the one day where we celebrate the individuals that have put in the hard work to go onto the next level. I’m just really proud of these guys,” said Keith Campbell.

Campbell says it’s the work the players do when nobody is watching, that brings them success.

