Mayor Garcia announces new safety initiative following daytime shooting in downtown Holyoke

The Holyoke City Council discuss public safety plan aimed at curbing gun violence.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been a month since the daytime shooting in Holyoke that claimed the life of an infant and injured his mother who was pregnant with him at the time while sitting on the PVTA bus.

The Holyoke City Council held a meeting on Thursday to discuss a safety plan proposed by the city’s mayor aimed at curbing gun violence.

Mayor Garcia named the project Ezekiel’s Plan/Operation Safe Street in honor of that young infant. He brought his plan before the city council for their approval.

It calls for one million dollars in new spending that would launch a comprehensive approach to quelling violence throughout the city and make residents feel safer.

Some of the key components of that plan include hiring 13 additional police officers, installing a city-wide surveillance camera system, and increasing inspections of rental properties.

The plan has a heavy focus around law enforcement-related measures, but the plan also calls for “proactive strategies.” The details of those community-based measures were not outlined in the safety plan’s initial announcement.

