Multi-car crash leads to heavy traffic on I-91 in Springfield
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a multi-car crash in Springfield earlier this evening.
The accident backed up traffic for miles.
It happened on I-91 northbound near exit 7 around 6:45 p.m.
The crash caused the left lane near Exit 7 to close.
Traffic has since cleared.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
