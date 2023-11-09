Surprise Squad
Multi-car crash leads to heavy traffic on I-91 in Springfield

By Addie Patterson and Ty Coney
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a multi-car crash in Springfield earlier this evening.

It happened on I-91 northbound near exit 7 around 6:45 p.m.

The crash caused the left lane near Exit 7 to close.

Traffic has since cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

