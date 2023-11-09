Light, Spotty Wintry Mix and Rain Possible Through the AM Commute

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a chilly, dry Wednesday, our next storm system is moving into New England. So far, nothing is reaching the ground due to a ton of dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. Some flakes are possible, maybe mixing with sleet once precip actually reaches the ground.

Showers of rain and sleet will be spotty and light overnight. Roads remain wet (or even dry) through the morning commute, until you get into the high elevations. In areas above 1,000ft, there could be some pockets of freezing rain that may lead to icy roads.

Most early morning temperatures should be above freezing with cloudy skies and possibly some light rain or drizzle. Rain chances increase later Thursday morning for a few hours as a front moves through, but some of the NW hills may still see freezing rain or mixing. All wet weather tapers off shortly after Noon and highs stay in the 40s with a good deal of clouds.

Rain tapers off Thursday afternoon and we may get some brief clearing into the evening, but clouds are back Friday as a system passes well to our south. Brisk, but more seasonable to end the week with highs reaching low 50s.

A dry stretch of weather will last the weekend and a good chunk of next week. We remain brisk Saturday, but with more sun and highs in the upper 40s for Veterans Day. A dry front will usher in slightly colder air Sunday and Monday and surface high pressure will bring sunny skies. Temperatures on the rise next week during the day, but cold nights are on tap too.

