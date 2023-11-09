Springfield man arrested, drugs seized following investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities seized heroin, cocaine, crack-cocaine, and cash while arresting 36-year-old Edwin Fontanez on Worthington Street on Wednesday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that residents had complained to their department about persistent drug dealing in the area of Federal and Worthington Streets. An investigation allegedly identified Fontanez, who is from Springfield, as a suspect.

On Wednesday, police conducted surveillance, reportedly saw Fontanez participate in a drug deal, and then placed him under arrest.

Fontanez is facing several drug charges, as well as charges related to two active warrants for drug charges out of Springfield and Holyoke.

