Springfield school introduces environmentally friendly pilot program for students

By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pilot program for students launched at the Springfield Renaissance School on Thursday.
The school will begin using lunch trays that are more environmentally friendly.

Applause could be heard in the school’s cafeteria as school lunches went green, all thanks to a few students with a passion for sustainability.

“We realized, as a grade level, that our environmental issue in the school is such an embarrassing thing to just look at, to see that the (lunch) trays are not being recycled properly, that we’re using trays that are not sustainable for the environment,” said Ama Sarpong, a tenth grader at Springfield Renaissance School.

One day during the spring, Sarpong said she was going through the trash with classmates for an environmental studies project aimed at mitigating plastic pollution. She said when she saw all the styrofoam her school used for lunch trays, she realized how unhealthy it was for the environment.

“They are a type of plastic that do not decompose like other materials and so, we found that they end up in our oceans and landfills. They also harm other species,” she explained.

Without hesitation, Sarpong and others reached out to the Springfield Public Schools administrators, as well as the school’s food service provider, Sodexo. After lots of collaboration, Sodexo came up with a new tray design.

“It’s made of compostable material that can either be put in a compost and biodegrade that way or it can go in a landfill, but it will biodegrade where foam won’t,” Sarpong explained.

Sodexo General Manager Andrew Stratton told Western Mass News he is impressed with Sarpong and others who raised their voices.

“I grew up in Springfield, so seeing the schools that I’ve been in and learned (at), they’re doing great things that I wish I had the ability to do when I was their age,” Stratton said.

So far, the students have not held back their excitement for this new era, which pleases Sarpong.

“We thought that this was not going to be possible. Just to see that this actually worked out in the end just actually kind of surprised us all just for the better and to see that our school is being positively impacted by this change is just great to see,” she said.

Springfield Public Schools and Sodexo plan on spreading these trays across the district and they hope to take this idea to other schools across the country.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

